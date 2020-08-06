Providence man arrested after road rage incident in South Kingstown

South County

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was arrested Wednesday evening following a road rage incident that crossed town lines, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Police said the incident started on Route 1 in South Kingstown, and officers responded to the area to search for the vehicle involved.

Soon after the initial call, a trooper on Route 4 spotted the vehicle and pulled it over near Route 102.

The driver, Tariq Famogun, 21, was arrested after officers found a stolen 9mm handgun in the car.

“With the quick work of officers from South Kingstown, North Kingstown and our troopers, we were able to identify and apprehend the suspect shortly after the incident,” R.I. State Police Col. James Manni said. “Most importantly, we were able to seize another illegal firearm.”

Famogun is charged with felony assault and disorderly conduct.

Providence

