NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A section of the Narragansett coastline frequented by hikers, fishers, birdwatchers and photographers will soon be getting an upgrade.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) announced a $90,000 improvement project for Black Point is slated to get underway in March.

Black Point’s hiking trails and public fishing area are located just north of Scarborough State Beach and offer scenic views of Narragansett Bay.

“Black Point is one of the most picturesque public recreation and fishing areas in Rhode Island – and one of the most heavily used,” DEM Deputy Director for Natural Resources Jason McNamee said.

Photo: R.I. Department of Environmental Management

The DEM said the goal of the project is to curb erosion on the dirt paths and improve access to one of the fishing and sightseeing areas by installing timber steps, all while limiting impacts to the shoreline habitat.

“Black Point is such a beautiful area, but some sections of the trail can be tricky, especially for folks with mobility challenges,” said Jillian Thompson, conservation engineer for The Nature Conservancy. “This project will fix some of those rough spots and make it a little easier to get to the shoreline.”

The project is expected to last two to three months, weather permitting. The DEM said the majority of the trail will remain open during construction, but a portion of the parking lot may be used for storing materials and equipment.

Funding for the project is coming out of a $6 million settlement related to an oil spill in Narragansett and Buzzards bays back in 2003, according to the DEM.