NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Pier 2 at Quonset’s Port of Davisville got an overhaul.

State officials and the Quonset Development Corporation cut the ribbon Tuesday on the finished project, which expanded the pier by 232 feet and created a third berthing space. The port was also dredged to accommodate larger ships.

The project cost a total of $83.1 million, which McKee’s office said is $7 million under budget.

“Quonset’s Port of Davisville is a tangible example of Rhode Island’s economic momentum and investing in Quonset is investing in good paying Rhode Island jobs,” McKee said.

The funding came from a voter-approved bond, Quonset port users and the Quonset Development Corporation, according to McKee’s office.

The project is part of an effort to prepare the port for an expanded offshore wind development.

“The newest expansion of Pier 2 will create more jobs and allow more imports for decades to come,” Rhode Island House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi said. We are grateful to Steve King and the Quonset team’s dedicated work that positions Rhode Island to be a leader in wind energy.”

The Port of Davisville is Rhode Island’s only public port, berthing hundreds of ships each year and support 1,700 jobs. It is also one of the top 10 auto importers in the continent, according to McKee’s office.