8 hurt in consecutive I-95 rollover crashes

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Three vehicles rolled over Sunday in two separate but related crashes on I-95 in Hopkinton.

According to Rhode Island State Police, the first crash took place around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Exit 1. Two northbound vehicles collided in the right lane, police said, causing both to veer through the left lane, hit the center barrier and roll over.

The two drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash backed up traffic on the highway and a short time later, police said a vehicle in the right lane failed to stop and rear-ended another vehicle, causing the first vehicle to roll over and the second vehicle to hit a third in the left lane.

Six people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries following the second crash, police said.

The highway has since fully reopened.