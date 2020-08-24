6 out-of-state residents arrested since increase in patrolling on Block Island

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — Six out-of-state residents were arrested after the first week of increased police patrols on Block Island, according to the Rhode Island State Police.

Additional state troopers were deployed to the island for extra patrolling on Friday.

“Traffic safety is our priority and we are committed to working with the New Shoreham Police Department to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors of Block Island,” Rhode Island State Police Col. James Manni said.

The first of three weeks of increased enforcement ended with six arrests and 96 summons for various motor vehicle violations, police said.

On Friday, just before 3 p.m., police arrested 44 year-old Michael Douton, of Oakdale, Connecticut for disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after reports were made of a man urinating in public at the ferry landing.

Also on Friday, at approximately 11:45 p.m., troopers and New Shoreham Police arrested 26-year-old Francis Morelli, of Boheima, New York, at a motor vehicle stop for driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

On Saturday, police arrested 37-year-old Barret Pinto, of Seekonk, at approximately 5:45 p.m. for domestic assault, domestic disorderly and vandalism. As a result of the police response to the physical altercation, troopers also arrested 34 year-old Evan Pinto, of Rehoboth, for domestic assault and domestic disorderly.

Robert Dynarski, 57, of Meriden, Connecticut, was arrested on Sunday around noon during a traffic stop, for driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Also on Sunday, police arrested 20-year-old Anthony Almonte, of Florida, as a result of a roll-over crash.

New Shoreham Police and state troopers say they are investigating four crashes from over the weekend, three of which involved mopeds. No serious injuries have been reported as a result of these crashes.