5th great white shark detected off Block Island coast

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — A fifth great white shark has been detected swimming around Block Island, the Atlantic Shark Institute announced on Monday.

This is the largest number of white sharks identified to date in this study, according to Executive Director of the Atlantic Shark Institute Jon Dodd.

The shark was detected on the west side of the island, Dodd said.

“The value of this acoustic receiver array is increasing with each month and year,” he said. “With more detections, more receivers to record and monitor movement, and now the ability to watch movement around the island, this research study will only grow in importance and value with each detection.”

This shark was an eight-foot-six female that was tagged by Dr. Greg Skomal from the MA Division of Marine Fisheries in August of 2019.

Courtesy of the Atlantic Shark Institute

Dodd said it appears the shark did not take up residence around the island based on an initial review of the data and that it may have been migrating to Cape Cod. He says in their next review, they will be able to confirm how long the shark was there for.

“These detections only reinforce what we’ve known for some time,” he continued. “These sharks have been in these waters for thousands of years and this research is continuously shedding more light on what’s been going on and where they’ve been spending time. It’s important to note that very few of the white sharks in the NW Atlantic have been tagged, with these individuals tagged representing the migratory pattern of a much larger group.”

Dr. Skomal has been conducting a white shark-tagging study since 2009 and has tagged approximately 220, with the actual number of white sharks living in the NW Atlantic likely numbering in the thousands.

Each tag is unique, allowing researchers to know exactly what sharks are in the area, along with the exact day and time.

“The increased monitoring off Block Island this year has provided further insight into the specific migratory patterns of this species,” Dr. Conor McManus, of the R.I. DEM said. “We look forward to continuing these joint endeavors with ASI in better elucidating these white shark patterns and trends.”

To track sharks in the Atlantic Ocean and local waters, check out Ocearch shark tracker or the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Sharktivity App.