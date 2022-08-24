SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Five of the people arrested following a brawl on board a Block Island ferry were arraigned Wednesday in court.

Trent Manning, 32, Abdou Njie, 37, and Daevon Silva, 20, were each charged with disorderly conduct (fighting/tumultuous behavior), while Chevon Towns, 20, faces a weapons charge and Cassandra Laurie, 30, was charged with obstructing police.

The fight, which took place on the ferry ride back to the mainland on the night of Aug. 8, sent two people to the hospital with injuries, according to police. Seven people were arrested on the ferry and an eighth was taken into custody after a fight during an event on Block Island earlier in the day.

Police don’t believe Towns was involved in the fight on the ferry, but said they found a knife on him.

Speaking to 12 News outside court, Laurie said she’s innocent and wasn’t even near the fight when it broke out.

All five suspects were released on personal recognizance.