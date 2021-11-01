4 rescued after boat catches fire off Block Island coast

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a boat fire that happened about two miles off the coast of Block Island Monday morning.

Crews from the Point Judith station and the Narragansett Fire Department responded after the call came in around 11:45 a.m., according to the Coast Guard.

They arrived to find flames coming from the Mattie and Maren and four people on board the vessel.

The Coast Guard said all four boaters were safely removed and brought to shore.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unclear at this time.