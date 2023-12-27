WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — The investigation continues after four people overdosed behind a Westerly restaurant over the weekend.

Officers rushed to the Canal Street business just after midnight Saturday and found several people overdosing in the back parking lot.

Westerly Police Lieutenant Dana Gervasini tells 12 News that bystanders and bar employees were tending to the four individuals prior to their arrival. Officers then began administering Narcan to each of them before they were transported to the hospital.

Gervasini said two of the people have been released from the hospital while the other two are still recovering, but are expected to survive.

He stressed that the situation could’ve been much worse.

“Time is of the essence really,” he said. “These individuals are extremely lucky.”

Gervasini said the restaurant was not involved in the incident but workers did help the officers administer Narcan. 12 News reached out to the restaurant but the owner declined to comment.

The Rhode Island Department of Health said there were six fatal overdoses in Westerly last year. There were 33 reports of non-fatal overdoses in town in 2022, and nine so far this year.

“It’s been a constant issue in Rhode Island and in Westerly,” Gervasini said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. It’s unclear at this time exactly what caused the overdoses.