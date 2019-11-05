Box truck, car collide head-on in Hopkinton; 4 injured

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The intersection of Main Street and Wellstown Road in Hopkinton is blocked off while police investigate a serious crash.

An officer on scene tells Eyewitness News a car and box truck collided head-on just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Main Street Route 3 closed in Hopkinton for a head-on collision between a box truck and a car. Officer with Hopkinton PD tells me four involved were all taken to the hospital, three of them walked away from the crash. “It could have been worse,” said the officer. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/w7V05obHqY — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) November 5, 2019

Four people were transported to the hospital with injuries. The officer said three of them walked away from the crash.

“It could have been worse,” the officer said.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information is provided.