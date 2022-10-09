SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown.

Around 6:30 p.m., police arrived at 1602 Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home.

An initial investigation by police showed that the home was rented by University of Rhode Island students and many in attendance were URI students.

Officers on scene also saw many intoxicated individuals and many plastic cups on the lawn of the property.

Police arrested the following four people

Anthony Ghalbouni, age 20 of 23 Angel Road, Narragansett, RI – Possession of Beverage by Underage Person.

Ryan P. Bromm, age 20 of 44 5th Street, Fanwood, NJ – Obstructing an Officer in Execution of Duty.

James Giesen, age 19 of 21 Tree Hill Road, Waterbury, CT – Obstruction an Officer in Execution of Duty and Furnishing/ Procurement of Alcoholic Beverage under 21 by person 18 to 21.

Sean Healy, age 20 of 37 Stoneybrook Road, Montville, NJ – Obstruction an Officer in Execution of Duty.

“We are proud to be home to URI and consider it an important part of our community, but we will not turn a blind eye to these kinds of gatherings in South Kingstown,” said South Kingstown Police Chief Matthew Moynihan.

Photo Courtesy: South Kingstown Police Department

Photo Courtesy: South Kingstown Police Department

Photo Courtesy: South Kingstown Police Department

Photo Courtesy: South Kingstown Police Department

“We want our message to be clear: we will enforce all town ordinances and state laws – include those related to underage drinking, social host violations and residential occupancy limits.”

Police said the incident is still under investigation and that more charges may come against other people in attendance and the owner of the property.