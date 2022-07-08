RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with a fire that damaged a radio tower in Richmond earlier this week.

State Fire Marshal Timothy McLaughlin tells 12 News the teenagers were arrested for possessing illegal fireworks and will be charged with first-degree arson.

The case is now being referred to family court, according to McLaughlin.

Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to Shannock Hill Road for reports of a fire in the tower’s cabin.

The cabin was deemed a total loss after the fire, and officials on scene said antenna equipment was damaged.

No injuries were reported, but some first responders were evaluated for heat exhaustion.