3 teens accused of beating, raping incapacitated woman released on bail

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ After several days worth of court proceedings, a judge granted bail Friday for three young men accused of physically and sexually assaulting a woman last month.

Montrell Wilson, 19, Trenton Scuncio, 18, and Jah-Quin Sekator, 18, were each granted $10,000 personal recognizance bail. The judge also ordered them to have no contact with the alleged victim.

A juvenile has also been arrested in connection to the crime.

The men are each charged with first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, simple assault, video voyeurism and conspiracy.

The 19-year-old victim told the court last week she only found out about the incident at a Wakefield home after Sekator sent her numerous videos of what happened.

A Rhode Island State Police detective previously said friends and family described the victim following the incident as “beaten up with multiple bruises and appeared ‘homeless.’”

The victim admitted to the court she’d had sexual relations with two of the men days before, but said on March 1, the night of the alleged assault, she was incapacitated and did not consent.