NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Though Hurricane Lee has yet to make its way past the New England coast, the Category 1 storm is already making itself known.

Narragansett Fire Captain Peter Taylor tells 12 News three swimmers had to be pulled from the water Thursday evening, two of which were transported to the hospital. Both swimmers are expected to be OK.

Taylor said the storm is already producing waves of up to 7 feet at Narragansett Town Beach, as well as dangerously strong rip currents.

“The rip currents and the swells are coming in very hard and very quickly,” Taylor said. “If you get knocked down, you won’t have the time to recover.”

“My suggestion to everybody is to stay away from the water,” he added.

Though Taylor is urging everyone not to venture to the coast this weekend, he is expecting an “inevitable” increase in water rescues.

That’s why firefighters are keeping the department’s rescue equipment handy as Lee churns up the East Coast.

WATCH: Narragansett Fire Department readies rescue gear