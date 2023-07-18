NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Three swimmers were pulled from the water at Scarborough State Beach Tuesday evening, according to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

Environmental Police Sgt. Harold Guise tells 12 News first responders rushed to the beach following reports of swimmers in distress. Guise said the calls came in after the lifeguards had left for the evening.

Two swimmers were found quickly and brought to shore, according to Guise. He said the third swimmer wasn’t found right away, but was eventually brought to Point Judith boat ramp where first responders performed CPR.

Guise said all three swimmers were transported to South County Hospital. The third swimmer’s current condition is unknown at this time, while the other two are said to be in “good shape,” according to Guise.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.