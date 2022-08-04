NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for three men who robbed a North Kingstown drug store Wednesday morning.

Police said the suspects, who were all wearing hooded sweatshirts, sunglasses and masks, walked into the Walgreens on Post Road and jumped the pharmacy counter.

The men then demanded an employee open the safe so that “no one would get hurt,” according to police.

Police said the suspects filled their backpacks with medications and ran out of the store.

The men were last seen hopping into a black Toyota Camry.

None of the suspects showed any weapons, according to police. No one was injured.

Police believe they’re also responsible for a robbery that happened later in the day in Groton, Connecticut.