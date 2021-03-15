3 men accused of raping unconscious woman on video face judge

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Three men suspected of physically and sexually assaulting a woman at a Wakefield home faced a judge on Monday.

Montrell Wilson, Jah-Quin Sekator and Trenton Scuncio each face five charges including first-degree sexual assault and video voyeurism, which carry a total of up to 40 years in prison.

“State police received a complaint of a 19-year-old female that reported to friends and family that she had been ‘gang raped’ by several males,” R.I. State Police Detective Ruth Hernandez said.

The incident happened on March 1, but the victim didn’t reach out for help until a week later, according to police.

“Friends and family describe the victim beaten up with multiple bruises and appeared ‘homeless,'” Hernandez added.

State police said it happened at a home on Arnold Street. According to prosecutors, the group had been drinking and smoking marijuana and the victim was unconscious when the alleged rape happened, only to find out when she discovered one of the men had filmed it.

“She can be described as ‘physically helpless’ in the videos and in and out of consciousness,” Hernandez said.

Police said the suspects sent the videos to the victim, who later turned them over to police.

Wilson, 19, and Sekator and Scuncio, 18, were identified by the victim and each confirmed to detectives that they were in the videos, according to police.

All three suspects were held without bail and have court dates scheduled for later this month.