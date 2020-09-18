CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

3 COVID-19 cases force dozens of sorority, fraternity members at URI to quarantine

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Two Greek houses at the University of Rhode Island (URI) have been placed into quarantine after two students tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent to students Friday.

The university said two positive cases were found in a sorority house and another positive case was found in a fraternity house.

As a result, the university has ordered 40 sorority and 18 fraternity members into quarantine. All of the sorority members were tested Wednesday, the university said, and the fraternity members will be tested Friday evening.

The university said affected students can either quarantine at their sorority or fraternity house or go home, but only if safe to do so.

URI, which keeps track of its COVID-19 cases via an online dashboard, has reported that, out of 1,350 tests administered between Sept. 10-17, 41 came back positive. The university currently has a 3% positivity rate.

This comes as Providence College grapples with an outbreak among students living off campus.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa |

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/17/2020: Lt. Governor Dan McKee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour