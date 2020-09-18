3 COVID-19 cases force dozens of sorority, fraternity members at URI to quarantine

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Two Greek houses at the University of Rhode Island (URI) have been placed into quarantine after two students tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent to students Friday.

The university said two positive cases were found in a sorority house and another positive case was found in a fraternity house.

As a result, the university has ordered 40 sorority and 18 fraternity members into quarantine. All of the sorority members were tested Wednesday, the university said, and the fraternity members will be tested Friday evening.

The university said affected students can either quarantine at their sorority or fraternity house or go home, but only if safe to do so.

URI, which keeps track of its COVID-19 cases via an online dashboard, has reported that, out of 1,350 tests administered between Sept. 10-17, 41 came back positive. The university currently has a 3% positivity rate.

This comes as Providence College grapples with an outbreak among students living off campus.

