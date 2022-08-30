EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Three people were arrested and charged following a road rage incident in Exeter last month.

Wendy Gilchrist and Phillip Gilchrist, of East Greenwich, and Jayda Reid, of East Providence, were taken into custody after a brawl broke out between the three of them on Lantern Lane, according to the police report obtained by 12 News.

The report says the Gilchrists were driving down Route 4 when Reid, 20, “quickly veered into their lane” and cut them off in an attempt to take the Route 102 exit.

Phillip Gilchrist, 55, told police he immediately called 911 to alert police of Reid’s erratic driving, according to the report.

The Gilchrists followed Reid’s car onto Lantern Lane, where the report states she pulled over and abruptly got out of her vehicle.

Phillip Gilchrist parked his car directly in front of Reid’s vehicle and hopped out. The report says he and Reid “had words” before she spit in his face and threw “a full cup of liquid” at him.

He then told police that a fight ensued, though he “blacked out” and doesn’t remember exactly what happened.

Once she realized what was happening, Wendy Gilchrist, 53, told officers she got out of the car and “placed Reid in an arm and neck lock due to her fear for her husband’s safety,” according to the report.

Wendy Gilchrist explained that she had learned the technique in a taekwondo class.

Reid told the police she was driving through Exeter when she heard the driver behind her honk their horn. When she looked in her rearview mirror, she saw Phillip Gilchrist flip her off, according to the report.

The report states Reid pulled onto Lantern Lane and got out of her car in an attempt to ask Phillip Gilchrist to stop following her. Reid explained that Phillip Gilchrist “got close to her, at which point she threw her drink up” to protect herself.

Reid said Phillip Gilchrist then initiated the fight by punching her, the report says, and Wendy Gilchrist began to “strangle her until she passed out.”

Once she “woke up,” Reid told police she ran and hid behind a nearby vehicle for safety.

Reid and Phillip Gilchrist were taken to separate hospitals to be treated for various injuries, and both were charged along with Wendy Gilchrist with simple assault and disorderly conduct.