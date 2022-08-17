WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Three men charged for their alleged participation in separate fights on Block Island and the Block Island Ferry were arraigned Wednesday in court.

Miguel G. Silva and Michael Carvalho, two of the seven suspects arrested following the ferry incident on Aug. 8, both pleaded not guilty to a disorderly conduct charge.

The fight, which took place on the ferry ride back to the mainland, sent two people to the hospital with injuries, according to police.

(L-R) Michael Carvalho, Miguel Silva and Jacob Dorbor

Jacob Dorbor was arrested earlier in the day after a fight broke out during a music festival at Ballard’s Beach Resort.

Rhode Island State Police troopers were providing detail on the island due to the large crowd and remained at Ballard’s following the fight.

State police said they also had a presence on board the scheduled ferries that night, but troopers were not on the ship where the fight took place since it was added late to help with the high volume of riders.

On Thursday, New Shoreham town councilors decided to review Ballard’s liquor and entertainment licenses. A show-cause hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22.

Bail for all three suspects was set at $1,000 personal recognizance. However, Dorbor was held as a probation violator. He told 12 News that he’s a victim in the case and was wrongfully arrested.

Court records show all three individuals have previously faced felony charges.