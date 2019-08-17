2nd Annual Maddie Potts Fitness Challenge held in Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been nearly two years since a local teenager died unexpectedly of a brain aneurysm.

Maddie Potts was a senior at Chariho High School, when she collapsed on the soccer field.

Since their devastating loss, Maddie’s family and friends have been working tirelessly to keep her memory alive.

On Saturday, the 2nd Annual Maddie Potts Fitness Challenge was held at Ninegret Park in Charlestown. It’s a day of fitness and fun, in honor of a fierce competitor.

“She was just that all around kid, she had the drive and the determination and the competitiveness, but she was sweet and sincere and there for her teammates as well, so she was the whole package,” said Brittney Godbout, Maddie’s soccer and lacrosse coach.

The Maddie Potts Fitness Challenge is one of the biggest fundraisers for the foundation in her name.

“She said she wanted to be the kind of captain that brought people up instead of bringing people down, and that’s how she lived her life every day,” said her mother, Stephanie Potts. “She just took the time to do the things that every one of us can do we just don’t and that’s really what ‘Maddie Mentality’ is. It’s about living a better life every single day, reaching out to people that maybe can’t reach out for themselves, and just trying to put everyone else ahead of yourself.”

In less than two years, the Maddie Potts Foundation has donated over $11,000 in scholarships and to charities.

Now, they hope to build a memorial field house in Maddie’s honor. Every dollar raised at the fitness challenge will go toward that goal.

“Things like this remind me of not only why she was here but maybe even why she was taken and I’ll never actually find a good enough reason for that, but I told her that night that she died that I will find a purpose,” Stephanie said.

She adds they hope to raise enough money to break ground on the field house on April 11, 2020, what would have been Maddie’s 20th birthday.

To learn more about the Maddie Potts Foundation, you can click here.