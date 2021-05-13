2 RI state beaches set to open this weekend

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — As we enter a mild stretch with temperatures in the low 70s, people can catch some rays this weekend at two Rhode Island state beaches.

Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches will be open on Saturdays and Sundays only starting May 15, two weeks ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start of beach season.

“After the year we’ve all had, we’re glad to open two popular state beaches early so that Rhode Islanders can get outside and enjoy themselves when crowds are light,” DEM Director Janet Coit said.

All Rhode Island state beaches will officially open daily beginning Saturday, May 29.

Last month, Gov. Dan McKee announced plans to open state beaches at full capacity this summer.

Beachgoers are encouraged to buy season and daily flex passes ahead of time to help avoid long lines at the parking lots. Beach passes can be bought online or in person at the Scarborough State Beach Overflow Lot on weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting May 15, and seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning May 29.

Season passes are now tied to license plates, which will be scanned upon arrival at the beach.

Below are the beach pass rates:

Resident Season Pass: $30 Daily M-F: $6 Sat/Sun/Holidays: $7 Non-Resident Season Pass: $60 Daily: M-F $12 Sat/Sun/Holidays: $14 Senior Resident Season Pass: $15 Daily: M-F $3 Sat/Sun/Holidays $3.50 Senior Non-Resident Season Pass: $30 Daily: M-F $6 Sat/Sun/Holidays: $7

The DEM is still recruiting for seasonal positions including lifeguards, park rangers, facility attendants, groundskeepers, laborers, nature educators, and beach managers.

Hourly rates for lifeguards range from $13.25 to $16.25 an hour, dependent on location and position level. Positions are flexible and offer 20-hour work weeks during the busy season.