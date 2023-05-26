NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Two small shipwards in the state will share $1.4 million in federal funding for equipment upgrades, officials said.

Senesco Marine LLC is receiving $738,289, and J. Goodison is getting the remaining $704,206.

The funding will help Senesco Marine buy a new welding system, network software, a specialized forklift for shipyards and an air pressure compressor.

J. Goodison seeks to purchase a 176-ton hydraulic self-propelled vessel transporter.

“It is always great to see our shipyards bustling with projects and planning for exciting growth,” said Sen. Jack Reed, who helped provide the funding. “We’ve got to keep them competitive and ensure our small shipyards are prepared to meet the needs of the nation’s transportation, security, energy and navigation fleet.”