NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Two pedestrians were rushed to the hospital after they were hit by a car in Narragansett Thursday evening, according to police.

Police said the pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on Boston Neck Road near Roch’s Fresh Foods Deli and Coffee N’ Bagel Connection.

The pedestrians, who have not been identified, were brought to Rhode Island Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrians is cooperating with the investigation, according to police. Neither alcohol nor speed appear to be factors in the crash.