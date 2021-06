PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) disclosed Monday that a 2-month-old baby died overnight while in the agency’s custody.

The DCYF and Westerly police are both conducting investigations.

The child was in temporary DCYF custody at the time, the agency said, but it’s unclear why at this time.

The DCYF said additional information will be provided as they learn more.