NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Two children were rushed to the hospital after they were struck by a car Sunday night in North Kingstown, according to police.

The crash occurred on Devils Foot Road around 10:30 p.m.

The extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown at this time, but police said both kids are expected to be released from the hospital on Monday.

Police said the suspect vehicle was impounded and they have a person of interest, but no arrests have been made yet.

The incident remains under investigation.