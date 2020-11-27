DEM investigating fatal kayaking incident in Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced Friday that they are investigating a fatal kayaking incident.

Two women, who were in separate kayaks, left the Sprague Bridge area and headed to the mouth of the Narrow River, where the DEM says sea conditions were rough.

Officials say that one kayak flipped over, causing the victim to fall out and struggle. The other kayaker struggled to assist.

Narragansett fire, police and Department of Environmental Management officials responded to the mouth of the river around 8:30 a.m., according to Narragansett Fire Captain Peter Taylor.

The fire department assisted to get the women to shore.

The victim, a 61-year-old woman from Cumberland was transported to South County Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The other kayaker, a 56-year-old woman from Cumberland, was taken to Monahan’s Dock and then transported to South County Hospital for treatment.

