2 juveniles arrested after shots fired incident in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Two juveniles have been arrested after a report of shots fired in South Kingstown on Monday, police say.

The incident occurred in the area of Fagan Park on Dam Street around 3:40 p.m. The caller reported that a vehicle was seen leaving the park at a high rate of speed and two people were seen running towards the bike path.

Police say the two juvenile males were located and arrested on Rodman Street. A handgun was recovered by officers.

Both juveniles are being held at the Rhode Island Training School. The vehicle at the scene has not been located at this time.

An investigation is ongoing and no additional information has been released.