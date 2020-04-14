Breaking News
Thousands without power in RI and MA; view real-time power outage status here >
Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

2 juveniles arrested after shots fired incident in South Kingstown

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Two juveniles have been arrested after a report of shots fired in South Kingstown on Monday, police say.

The incident occurred in the area of Fagan Park on Dam Street around 3:40 p.m. The caller reported that a vehicle was seen leaving the park at a high rate of speed and two people were seen running towards the bike path.

Police say the two juvenile males were located and arrested on Rodman Street. A handgun was recovered by officers.

Both juveniles are being held at the Rhode Island Training School. The vehicle at the scene has not been located at this time.

An investigation is ongoing and no additional information has been released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com