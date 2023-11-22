HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into a head-on crash involving a dump truck in Hopkinton Tuesday.

Officers were called to Spring Street following reports of a serious crash between a car and a dump truck.

Investigators believe the car, being driven by a 19-year-old man, was heading down Spring Street toward the Connecticut state line when it crashed into the oncoming dump truck at a high rate of speed.

The man suffered serious injuries to his legs and body as a result of the crash and had to be removed from the vehicle by firefighters. The driver of the dump truck, identified as a 43-year-old man, was also injured.

The exact cause of the crash is unknown at this time.