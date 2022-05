EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into an embankment in Exeter Monday morning.

Crews responded to Ten Rod Road around 7 a.m.

Rhode Island State Police say one person was able to get out of the car on their own and firefighters had to help the second person get out.

Both were transported to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.