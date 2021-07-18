2 firefighters injured in North Kingstown house fire

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Two firefighters were injured and taken to the hospital after battling a fire in Sunday morning.

According to North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle, crews were called to Pojac Point Road around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a fire.

When they arrived, heavy fire was coming from the second floor of the home.

Neighboring departments including Narragansett, East Greenwich, Warwick and West Warwick were called in to assist with the fire.

It took about an hour to put the flames out.

Kettelle said two members of his department were injured. One suffered from chest pain heat exhaustion and the other injured his knee. Both were taken to the hospital to be treated.

He added that because of the weather, crews had to be rotated in more frequently.

Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.