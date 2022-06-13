NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews responded to a fire that broke out at a home in North Kingstown early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to Juniper Drive around 5 a.m. and found heavy fire coming through the roof.

Officials say the fire was confined to the attic and no one is living in the home at this time.

One firefighter was treated at the scene after the roof collapsed on him, according to officials, and a second firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

The fire chief says there’s no official word on what sparked the fire, but it’s likely electrical or was caused by lightning.