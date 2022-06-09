EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Close to 70 animals were rescued from a North Kingstown farm this week in an animal cruelty case, according to the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA).

RISPCA President Wayne Kezirian told 12 News that North Kingstown police responded to the home on a domestic violence call and found around a dozen horses and donkeys, 11 goats, 10 dogs, and three to four dozen chickens and ducks.

Salvatore Carfora, 34, and Ciara Cunningham, 27, were arraigned Thursday on a felony charge of unnecessary cruelty to animals resulting in death. Cunningham also faces two domestic violence charges.

The RISPCA said Carfora owns the farm and has been cooperating with moving the animals, but there is a “discrepancy” over whether Cunningham or Carfora owns the animals.

The goats are being cared for at the RISPCA in East Providence.

“At least one of the goats has a broken leg which is going to have to be amputated,” Kezirian said. “We expect that goat will do fine. Most animals can do well on three legs.”

The animals also had very little food and water, according to Kezirian.

One of the horses was in such poor condition, it had to be euthanized.

“The horse was literally skin and bones and barely standing and clearly in distress,” Kezirian added.

A veterinarian was able to save one of the other horses that was in poor condition. All of the horses have been placed in the care of private parties and commercial farms. The North Kingstown Municipal Shelter is caring for the dogs, according to the RISPCA.

Kezirian said the cost of caring for the animals will be a challenge. Those interested in donating can do so on the RISPCA’s website.