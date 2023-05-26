WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials are working to determine the cause of a house fire in Westerly Thursday night.

Firefighters responding to Hobart Street around 9:30 p.m. saw flames coming from the windows and doorways of the first and second floors.

Chief John Mackay said crews didn’t enter the home right away due to the heavy fire and a second alarm was quickly called.

Residents weren’t home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Mackay believes the home is a total loss.