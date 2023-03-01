NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a busy morning for first responders in North Kingstown on Wednesday.

Rhode Island State Police said there were two multi-vehicle crashes on Route 403 near the Route 1/Post Road exit.

The first happened around 6:30 a.m. when five cars collided in a chain reaction. One person suffered a minor injury, according to state police.

A short time later, there was a second five-car collision in the same area. Police believe it may have been caused by distractions from the first crash or sun glare.

Even though the roads were icy, state police said that was not a factor in the crashes.