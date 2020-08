NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Dunes Club in Narragansett was closed Monday and will remain closed on Tuesday for deep cleaning.

Ten employees of the Dunes Club tested positive for the coronavirus, Town Manager James Tierney announced at Monday night’s virtual Town Council Meeting. He says he wanted to “put rumors to rest.”

Testing will continue on employees who will be replacing those who tested positive for COVID-19.

Tierney says it is not clear how the workers were exposed to the virus.