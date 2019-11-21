1  of  2
1 person hospitalized in Exeter hazmat incident

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was transported to Rhode Island Hospital early Thursday morning following a hazmat incident.

Fire crews responded to Pheasant Street in Exeter around 1:30 a.m.

Hazmat and decon teams from surrounding communities, along with Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management were also called in. They remained there for several hours before clearing the scene.

The incident was confined to a vehicle, according to the fire chief.

There’s no word on the victim’s injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

