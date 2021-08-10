1 killed in North Kingstown crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews responded Tuesday to a deadly crash in North Kingstown.

The crash took place just after 11:30 a.m. on South County Trail, leaving one vehicle on its roof and the other with significant damage.

According to officials on scene, the female driver of the car that flipped over was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the second vehicle, also a female, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

A portion of South County Trail was shut down as crews worked to clear the scene and police began their investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more information.