1 killed, 1 hurt in head-on Charlestown crash

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A head-on collision in Charlestown left one man dead and another in the hospital with injuries.

The crash took place around 5:45 a.m. on Alton Carolina Road (Route 91), about a half-mile east of the Richmond town line, according to Charlestown Police Chief Michael Paliotta.

First responders arrived to find a black SUV and a white pickup truck, both with heavy front-end damage and their drivers trapped inside.

The two middle-aged men were the sole occupants of their vehicles, Paliotta said. Both were taken to Westerly Hospital where the SUV driver was pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup truck suffered moderate injuries, according to Paliotta. Their names are currently being withheld.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.