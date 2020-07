NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was injured in a roll over on Frenchtown Road Monday evening, Eyewitness News has learned.

Police on scene said the driver was out of the car by the time first responders arrived.

He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, however, police said it appears speed may have been a factor.

The crash also knocked down a telephone pole and wire.