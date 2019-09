SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — One person has died after the car they were driving went off the road and hit a tree, South Kingstown police say.

It happened on 138, near Route 2 just after 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Police say the driver was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

The victim was taken to South County Hospital where he died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police say they don’t believe speed was a factor.