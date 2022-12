RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — One person has died following a house fire in Richmond Sunday night, the Richmond-Carolina Fire District said.

Police and fire crews were called to Kenyon School Road around 7 p.m.

A preliminary investigation indicated the fire was accidental, Fire Chief Scott Barber said. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

“Please respect the privacy of the family and keep them in your thoughts at this time,” Barber wrote on Facebook.

The fire remains under investigation.