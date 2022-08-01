PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) said a South County man in his 50s has tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV).

The man presented neurological symptoms and is recovering, the DEM added.

The virus spreads through mosquito bites and is commonly found in North America. JCV can cause mild symptoms including fever, muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue. In rare cases, JCV can also result in serious central nervous system diseases like meningitis or encephalitis.

The DEM said human cases can happen in late spring through mid-fall.

The agency has also been monitoring for West Nile virus (WNV) and Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). No positive isolations were confirmed in the 115 samples collected July 19, according to the DEM. The results from the July 26 sample collection are pending.

WNV, EEE, and other mosquito-borne diseases tend to increase in prevalence during the summer. Both Connecticut and Massachusetts have detected WNV in samples.

The DEM suggests taking the following measures to decrease the chances of having contact with mosquitoes:

Put screens on windows and doors

Reschedule outdoor activities that occur during sunrise and sundown

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants

Use bug spray that contains DEET (20-30% strength), picaridin, IR3535, and pol of lemon eucalyptus or paramenthane

Place mosquito netting over playpens and baby carriages

Remove items around your house that collect water

Clean and change water in birdbaths at least once a week

The DEM also recommends that horse owners vaccinate their animals as soon as possible in the season. Owners should: