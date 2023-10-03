CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — One person is in custody following a standoff in Charlestown Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a home on South County Trail following reports of a person making threats with a gun, according to Charlestown Police Lt. Kevin Kidd.

Kidd said negotiations dragged on for roughly two hours before the person was removed from the home. That person was brought to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Kidd expects more information to be released sometime Wednesday.