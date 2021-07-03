Some Newport businesses welcome dreary weather; July 4th fireworks postponed

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Newport joins the list of communities with postponed fireworks celebrations this Independence Day weekend.

The city announced Saturday afternoon, “due to a persistently dreary forecast,” the city made the decision to postpone its annual 4th of July display over Newport Harbor to Monday, July 5th.

According to the city manager’s office, the roughly 20 minute display will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. Monday, with best viewing found anywhere along Newport Harbor with a westward facing view.

While the weather is on track to be dreary for much of the weekend, it didn’t stop people from getting outside today to explore the city. Bowen’s Wharf was bustling Saturday morning, with some local businesses “cautiously optimistic” about the weather.

“New Englanders tend to be pretty tough and dress for the weather. We’re used to sitting out watching the Patriots in cold weather,” said John Hirschler, owner of Sightsailing of Newport.

Hirschler says while heavy rain, thunder and lightning would delay or cancel cruises, overcast weather is actually good for his business.

“When it’s overcast weather, people aren’t at the beach, so there tends to be more people walking around and out on the wharfs in general in downtown Newport,” he said.

Peter Barry, manager of Clarke Cooke House, says he and his staff were expecting a busy weekend.

“They can’t go to the beach today, so they’re going to shop and they’re going to come in for lunch,” he said.