WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Travelers at T.F. Green International Airport are still feeling the impacts of severe weather happening in other parts of the country.

“My flight got cancelled while I was heading down to Fort Myers to see my grandparents, but it seems every Southwest flight has been cancelled,” said Cole High who was waiting at T.F. Green International Airport on Saturday.

Several Southwest flights leaving or arriving at the airport were delayed or cancelled Saturday, and many travelers 12 News spoke with say they’re making alternative plans.

“Our choices are to fly to Baltimore tomorrow and then drive from there or we can rent a car and start driving tonight or we don’t go,” said Christine Bairos who was on her way to Florida.

A spokesperson with Southwest tells 12 News the cancellations are a result of the winter storm happening in other parts of the country and right now they don’t have a specific number to share on flight disruptions.