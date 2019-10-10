Several seriously injured in North Stonington crash near RI border

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WPRI) — At least three people were seriously injured in a head-on crash on I-95 Wednesday night, according to Hopkinton’s Emergency Management Agency.

The two-car crash occurred on I-95 northbound in between exits 92 and 93, just over the Rhode Island border, around 8 p.m.

FYI. North Stonington, I-95 Northbound Exit 92-93. Head On MVA, Wrong-Way-Driver. Serious injuries. 3 unresponsive. Avoid area. — Hopkinton RI EMA (@HopkintonEMA) October 10, 2019

Hopkinton EMA posted to Twitter saying three people are unresponsive and there are serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Connecticut State Police tell Eyewitness News the highway between the two exits is closed down and will be for a while.