Several seriously injured in North Stonington crash near RI border

UPDATE: 3 RIers killed, 4 injured in wrong-way crash »

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WPRI) — At least three people were seriously injured in a head-on crash on I-95 Wednesday night, according to Hopkinton’s Emergency Management Agency.

The two-car crash occurred on I-95 northbound in between exits 92 and 93, just over the Rhode Island border, around 8 p.m.

Hopkinton EMA posted to Twitter saying three people are unresponsive and there are serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Connecticut State Police tell Eyewitness News the highway between the two exits is closed down and will be for a while.

