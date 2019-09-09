Years in the making: New Bedford breaks ground on new public safety center

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell held a groundbreaking for the new South End Public Safety Center Monday morning.

Mitchell was joined by other city officials for a ceremony at the site located at 890 Brock Avenue. The fire and police chiefs were also on hand for the occasion.

The new center will be located in the old St. Anne’s church.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell and city officials held a groundbreaking for the new South End Public Safety Center on Brock Avenue. It will include fire and police operations for the City’s South End. pic.twitter.com/1KQdAMFLWD — Courtney Carter (@_CourtneyNews) September 9, 2019

It is the first new public safety building constructed in the city in decades, according to Mitchell.

The plans for the Public Safety Center, which were announced in February 2016, are to combine two fire stations, a police station, and EMS facilities at the location.

The two fire stations were built in 1882 and 1907 and the police station is an old former library.

The Public Safety Center is part of the city’s capital improvement plan which addresses the facilities and equipment needs for New Bedford.