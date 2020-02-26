Would-be Kennedy successors introduce themselves at 1st debate

NEWTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Seven of the candidates seeking to replace Democratic Congressman Joe Kennedy III met Tuesday night for their first debate of the campaign, offering them a chance to differentiate themselves in a crowded but geographically limited pack.

The seven Democrats — Brookline residents Alan Khazei, Jesse Mermell, Dave Cavell, Ihssane Leckey and Ben Sigel, and Newton residents Jake Auchincloss and Becky Grossman — met at an event hosted at Boston College Law School by The Gavel, a progressive student publication at BC. (Kennedy is giving up the 4th Congressional District seat to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Ed Markey.)

The two-hour exchange stayed polite throughout. While there was broad agreement on many of the big issues discussed, from health care and transportation to President Trump’s record, Auchincloss and Leckey drew some of the clearer distinctions.

Auchincloss, a Newton city councilor who emphasized his service in Afghanistan as a Marine, promoted a more moderate policy agenda than his rivals. He argued Democrats need to examine expanding nuclear power to combat climate change, and questioned some of the left’s priorities, including tuition-free college and eliminating private health insurance to institute Medicare for All.

On health care, Auchincloss warned of the possibility Massachusetts could jeopardize its first-in-the-nation universal health system as well as its life sciences industry. “We have to be very careful as a state not to introduce federal legislation that will undermine a really important driver of our economy and potentially take us backwards,” he said.

Leckey, a former Federal Reserve official, is the only candidate who entered the race while Kennedy was still a candidate, having planned to challenge the incumbent in the primary.

A self-identified democratic socialist, Leckey offered the strongest echo of Bernie Sanders’ surging presidential campaign. Describing herself as “100% aligned” with the Vermont senator, she defended the same policies Auchincloss questioned, including a Sanders-style Medicare for All system, and accused the others of promoting “incrementalism.”

On two raise-your-hands questions from the moderators — about support for single-payer health care and tuition-free college — Leckey was both times joined in expressing support by Mermell, a former Brookline Select Board member and Gov. Deval Patrick adviser.

But Mermell argued she would be skilled at coalition-building in Congress thanks to her experience in the Patrick administration, as leader of of a progressive business organization, and as a top staffer in Planned Parenthood’s Massachusetts chapter.

“It’s about more than just being a good vote — it’s about being a champion,” Mermell said.

Cavell, a former staffer for Patrick and more recently Attorney General Maura Healey, also raised his hand in support of tuition-free college. He said his “day one” issue if elected to Congress would be the opioid crisis, a priority he said is driven by his work on the lawsuit filed by Healey against opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma and its controlling family, the Sacklers. He also repeatedly tried to bring the conversation back to a contrast with the national Republican agenda.

Khazei, the fundraising leader in the race so far, repeatedly cited his work founding the service program City Year as inspiration for how he would work on Capitol Hill. “There is a new people-powered progressive politics movement that is rising up in our district and in our country and that is the key to taking our democracy back,” he said. Among his distinguishing ideas: tying additional college funding to a year of national service.

Grossman, another Newton city councilor and another leader in raising money, prioritized gun legislation and battling the National Rifle Association, describing her horror at the active shooter trainings her young children have had to go through.

“I am running for Congress with the fierce urgency of a mom who is fed up with what is going on in the country,” she said, echoing a comment she makes on the campaign trail.

Sigel, a lawyer from Brookline, was the newest entrant in the race on stage. Noting that he would be the first Latino ever elected to Congress in Massachusetts, he highlighted his work to bring together diverse communities as a strength he would bring to Washington. “We need a leader who’s a bridge-builder,” he said.

On politics, all the candidates expressed varying levels of support for keeping Nancy Pelosi as House speaker if Democrats retain the House. But Auchincloss said he would be open to alternatives if the party took back the White House, while Leckey suggested Pelosi should be more supportive of the group of progressive women lawmakers known as “the Squad.”

As for the presidential race, Mermell and Cavell are backing U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Leckey is supporting Sanders, and the others declined to choose a candidate — though Sigel acknowledged time is running short since the Massachusetts primary is next Tuesday.

Two other 4th District candidates — Democrats Tom Shack and Herb Robinson — have also filed paperwork to run but were not at the debate.

Watch the full debate here:

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is WPRI 12’s politics and business editor and a Target 12 investigative reporter. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook