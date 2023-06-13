NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A person died last week after an incident at a plant in North Attleboro, the U.S. Department of Labor confirmed to 12 News.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. Thursday at Boro Sand and Stone Corporation.

The fatality report filed by the Department of Labor classified it as a “slip or fall of person.”

The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) is now investigating.

“MSHA’s immediate priority in these situations is to ensure miners are safe while the mine operator addresses any hazards that may exist,” a DOL spokesperson said Tuesday. “Once the agency determines all miners are safe, their role is to review and approve the operator’s plans to further mitigate the hazards associated with the incident.”